Newspaper: Armenia PM had arrangement with ruling political team’s parliament faction

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd newspaper of Armenia writes: The ruling political team, the "Civil Contract" Faction of the National Assembly, had a discussion with [PM] Nikol Pashinyan before the last National Assembly-Government question and answer [session], and decided what they should do if the parliamentary opposition goes to the National Assembly.

According to the Zhoghovurd daily’s information, Pashinyan instructed the CC members not to respond in any way, not to make "remarks" and "comments" to the criticism of the opposition—even insults—coming towards them. (…).

Thus, they had decided not to stir passions and not to further anger the assembled citizens. But as we saw, the [parliament] majority MPs applauded Pashinyan's speech [in the legislature] and chanted "Armenia" without specifying whether they are chanting the name of the [opposition] "Armenia" Faction or of the Republic of Armenia.

As for the MPs of the opposition "Armenia" and "With Honor" Factions, there was obvious ambiguity in their steps and actions. It was clear that either there was no shared decision or not everyone was aware of it. This was obvious from the behavior of the oppositionists looking at each other questioningly and clarifying questions to each other constantly in the [parliament sessions’] hall.