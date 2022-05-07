Pentagon announces additional $150M in aid to Ukraine

The US Department of Defense (DoD) on Friday announced the authorization of a Presidential Drawdown of security assistance valued at up to an additional $150 million. This authorization is the ninth drawdown of equipment from DoD inventories for Ukraine since August 2021, according to a statement attributed to Pentagon press secretary John Kirby.
The respective package includes: (25,000) 155mm artillery rounds; (3) AN/TPQ-36 counter-artillery radars; electronic jamming equipment; and field equipment and spare parts.
“The United States has now committed approximately $4.5 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of the Biden Administration, including approximately $3.8 billion since the beginning of Russia’s unprovoked invasion on February 24. Since 2014, the United States has committed more than $6.5 billion in security assistance to Ukraine,” the statement added, in particular.
Subsequently, US President Joe Biden issued a statement on this additional assistance to Ukraine.
“The United States has provided a historic amount of security assistance to Ukraine at rapid speed. (…). With today’s announcement, my Administration has nearly exhausted funding that can be used to send security assistance through drawdown authorities for Ukraine. (…). Congress should quickly provide the requested funding to strengthen Ukraine on the battlefield and at the negotiating table,” this statement reads, in part.