Newspaper: Armenia consumer market inflation was 2.3% in April compared to March

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd daily of Armenia writes: Inflation in Armenia’s consumer market was 2.3 percent in April compared to March.
Consumer prices in all cities of the republic increased by 1.9-2.5 percent in April compared to March (…). Consumer prices in [the capital] Yerevan increased by 2.4 percent.
A 4-percent inflation was recorded in food and non-alcoholic beverages this April compared to March. In all the observed cities of the republic the prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 3.8-4.85 in April 2022 compared to March. (…). Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages in the capital increased by 3.8%.
According to the Statistical Committee, the price of bread increased by 1.7 percent in April compared to March. Flour rose by 2.9 percent and pasta—by 7.3%. Prices for beech, rice, lentils and buckwheat rose in April compared to March (…). Inflation was recorded also in the dairy market (…).