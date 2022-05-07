Candidate with Turkish citizenship and served in Turkey army is nominated for US Senate

Celebrity heart surgeon Mehmet Oz has been nominated for the US Senate.
But his rivals in Pennsylvania’s competitive Republican primary are escalating their attacks on his connections to his parents’ native country of Turkey, raising it as a possible national security issue, AP reported.
Oz, best known as TV’s Dr. Oz, has rejected any suggestions he is a threat to national security, and accused an opponent, ex-hedge fund CEO David McCormick, of making “bigoted attacks.” If elected, Oz would be the nation’s first Muslim senator.
The criticism of Oz and his ties to Turkey has mushroomed in the weeks after Oz won the endorsement of former President Donald Trump, who remains popular with conservative voters.
Mehmet Oz, who was born in the United States, holds Turkish citizenship, served in Turkey’s military and voted in its 2018 election, but says he would renounce his dual citizenship in Turkey if he is elected.