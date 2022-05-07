Opposition Yerevan rally participant remanded in custody

The Investigative Committee of Armenia continues to investigate the criminal case of hooliganism and violence against police—at a Yerevan intersection—by two participants of a rally organized by the political opposition.
The two suspects were identified and detained.
One of them has been charged and remanded in custody.
On Thursday, a group of demonstrators in the rally organized by the opposition had blocked the road at the aforesaid intersection.
The police officers had urged them to vacate the busy part of the street. But these protesters did not comply with these lawful requests, and therefore they were apprehended, during which the above-mentioned persons shouted, cursed, and threatened to use violence against police officers, during which one of them kicked a car door and the latter’s window.
The criminal investigation continues.