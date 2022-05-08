News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
May 08
USD
474.38
EUR
502.08
RUB
7.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
May 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
474.38
EUR
502.08
RUB
7.08
Show news feed
Ferrari bans Justin Bieber from buying its sports cars
Ferrari bans Justin Bieber from buying its sports cars
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Car World

Ferrari has formulated a certain "code of ethics" for its customers, which imposes a number of requirements on the owners of sports cars from Maranello, including the attitude to the cars and publications in social networks.

Bieber had the Ferrari 451 as part of his collection in 2015 and the Italian brand asks its buyers to respect certain principles. For example, to take care of the car and maintain appropriate behavior behind the wheel.

Ferrari also does not like owners to modify the appearance of their cars and Bieber not only changed the color of his car, but then auctioned it off.

After this last incident, Ferrari has decided to veto any future purchase by Bieber.

The reason for including the singer in the blacklist of the Italian brand was not only too radical tuning of the car, but also the situation of the same 2016, when Bieber parked the car at the Montage Hotel in Beverly Hills and was able to find it only three weeks later with the help of detectives.

The incident was widely reported in the press and very much disliked by Ferrari. Together with Justin among the unwanted customers of the brand, by the way, are rappers 50 Cent and Tyga, actor Nicolas Cage, boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. and model Kim Kardashian, who at different times also caused the anger of Ferrari with their obscene attitude towards the brand cars.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Tesla recalls over 14,600 Model 3 electric vehicles in China due to technical issues
From April 29, 1,850 Model 3 electric vehicles imported into the country, as well as 12,834 vehicles....
 Musk sells his Tesla shares
The businessman called the goal of buying the asset not commercial interests...
 Nissan develops automatic obstacle avoidance system
At the corporation's test site in the city of Yokosuka...
 Wall Street Journal: 8,000 luxury cars destined for Russia stuck in Belgium due to sanctions
He added that he does not know who is buying the cars in Russia, or who owns them at this stage...
 BMW has no intention to cut jobs during transition to production of electric vehicles
“We will not have job losses due to the transformation...
 Toyota to cut world car production by 10%
The production of cars at enterprises inside Japan will decrease slightly...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos