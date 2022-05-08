Ferrari bans Justin Bieber from buying its sports cars

Ferrari has formulated a certain "code of ethics" for its customers, which imposes a number of requirements on the owners of sports cars from Maranello, including the attitude to the cars and publications in social networks.

Bieber had the Ferrari 451 as part of his collection in 2015 and the Italian brand asks its buyers to respect certain principles. For example, to take care of the car and maintain appropriate behavior behind the wheel.

Ferrari also does not like owners to modify the appearance of their cars and Bieber not only changed the color of his car, but then auctioned it off.

After this last incident, Ferrari has decided to veto any future purchase by Bieber.

The reason for including the singer in the blacklist of the Italian brand was not only too radical tuning of the car, but also the situation of the same 2016, when Bieber parked the car at the Montage Hotel in Beverly Hills and was able to find it only three weeks later with the help of detectives.

The incident was widely reported in the press and very much disliked by Ferrari. Together with Justin among the unwanted customers of the brand, by the way, are rappers 50 Cent and Tyga, actor Nicolas Cage, boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. and model Kim Kardashian, who at different times also caused the anger of Ferrari with their obscene attitude towards the brand cars.