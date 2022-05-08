Ancient Roman 2,000-year-old relic bought in US for $35

Texas antique dealer Laura Young bought a bust for $34.99 at a store and later learned it was a 2,000-year-old Roman relic, UPI reported.
Young said she was at a Goodwill store in Austin in 2018 when she noticed a bust with a $34.99 price tag.
"The head was on the floor under a display table," Young told KTRK-TV. "It definitely looked old. It was carved marble."
Young bought the bust, which weighed about 24 pounds, and brought it home, photographing the statue in the back seat of her car.
Later, Young examined the bust and discovered that it was a piece from the Julio-Claudian era, depicting the Roman general Nero Claudius Drususus Germanicus.
"He's probably the coolest thing I'm ever going to find," Young said. "The most special. There's a lot of history."
Young shared her find with friends at a London auction house, who confirmed her discovery.
It later emerged that the bust was listed in the German art museum's Centennial catalog. Apparently, the bust was brought to the United States by a soldier during World War II.
The exhibit will be on display at the San Antonio Museum of Art for a year and then returned to Germany.