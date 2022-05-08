St. Kirakos Armenian Church in Diyarbakir reopened seven years later

The only functioning Armenian church St. Kirakos in Diyarbakir reopened its doors to the faithful on Saturday after renovations that lasted 7 years, the Armenian newspaper Akos reported.
St. Kirakos Armenian Church in Diyarbakir has finally reopened its doors. The church was consecrated under the leadership of the Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople, Archbishop Sahak Mashalian.
Turkish Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmed Nuri Ersoy, Diyarbakir Governor Munir Karaloglu, Turkish MPs from the ruling party and other guests attended the church opening.
The first liturgy after the renovation will take place today.
The Armenian Church of St. Kirakos was damaged in 2015 due to the Turkish-Kurdish clashes.