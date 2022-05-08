Ex-security chief John Lee named new leader of Hong Kong

John Lee was elected as Hong Kong's next leader on Sunday, winning more than 99% of the votes cast by an election commission largely supportive of Beijing, the AP reported.
Lee received 1,416 votes in the chief executive election, well above the 751 votes needed to win. Nearly 1,500 members of the election commission voted Sunday morning in a secret ballot.
Lee, as the only candidate in the polls, was expected to win, especially since he had the support of Beijing, and last month received 786 offers from Election Committee members in support of his candidacy.
Lee will succeed current leader Carrie Lam on 1 July.
Lam congratulated Lee in a statement and said she would present the election results to Beijing.
"The current government and I will ensure a smooth transition with the elected chief executive. We will provide all the support necessary for the new government to take office," Lam said in a statement.
John Lee has spent most of his civil service career in the police and security bureau and is an outspoken and vocal supporter of the national security law introduced in Hong Kong in 2020, PA MEDIA writes.