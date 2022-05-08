Resistance movement heads to Gyumri with car march

The resistance movement will hold a car march to Gyumri today.
The march will start from Ashtarak highway, and the opposition will hold a rally in the city of Gyumri at 1 p.m..
No rally is planned in Yerevan today. Artsakh people will present a cultural program on the France Square. The opposition will hold a large rally at France Square at 5 p.m. tomorrow.
Earlier, NEWS.am reported that since 2 May peaceful protests have been held in Yerevan, with streets being closed every day. Since 2 May, rallies have been held on France Square in Yerevan.