Germany registers steepest rise in diesel prices among EU countries since February

The sharpest rise in diesel prices among all EU countries was recorded in Germany, Sweden and Latvia, Deutsche Welle reported.
It was noted that over the past two months, the price of diesel fuel there rose by 38 cents, from €1.66 to €2.04 per liter, the newspaper Funke Media Group reported on Sunday. A liter of diesel fuel went up 17 cents in France and 5 cents in Italy.
During the period from 3 January to 25 April the price of diesel fuel in Germany rose by 47 cents per liter.
Such data, as the newspaper notes, is contained in the answer of the European Commission, provided by the Federal Statistical Office of Germany at the request of the faction of the Left Party in the Bundestag.
Meanwhile, the price of a liter of gasoline Super 95 rose by 23 cents per liter in Germany from 21 February to 25 April, while in Austria - by 24 cents. On the other hand, it decreased by 6 cents in Hungary and by 8 cents in Italy/
Dietmar Bartsch, co-chairman of the Left Party in the Bundestag, accused the oil companies of "inflating prices" and "shamelessly using the current situation to line the pockets of their shareholders." He called on the federal government to take countermeasures.