Marine Le Pen still hopes to defeat Macron in parliamentary elections

French far-right politician Marine Le Pen returned to the campaign trail on Sunday, announcing herself as a candidate in June's parliamentary elections after weeks of silence following her defeat in the country's presidential election, Reuters reported.
"I hope that we will have a strong presence in parliament to lead, once again, the fight against the social policies that Emmanuel Macron wants to put in place," she said, adding she would run for re-election in her northern constituency of Pas-de-Calais.
Le Pen was speaking on a visit to the town of Hénin-Beaumont marking Victory Day - the anniversary of the Allies' victory in 1945 over Nazi Germany in World War Two.
Le Pen nominated herself as the main opponent of the centrist president and criticized left-wing politician Jean-Luc Melenchon.
Melenchon, who came third in the first round of the presidential election, is leading a coalition of left-wing parties that hope to deprive Macron of a majority in parliament. That alliance launched its campaign on Saturday.
"The reality is that Jean-Luc Melenchon helped get Emmanuel Macron elected, so that completely discredits his ability to position himself as an opponent," Le Pen said, highlighting her disagreement with the left-wing politician on immigration and law and order issues.
Le Pen's party, the National Rally (RN), currently holds only seven seats in the National Assembly, the lower house of parliament.