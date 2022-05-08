Resistance Movement rally in Gyumri ends: next rally will take place tomorrow in France Square

The resistance movement's rally in Gyumri has ended.
Deputy from the "I have Honor" parliamentary faction Hayk Mamijanyan said that the next rally will be held tomorrow, at 5:00 pm, on the France Square.
He noted that the opposition is at the final stage of its struggle.
"I have two requests to you: first - self-organize, hold peaceful acts of disobedience on the spot. The second: tomorrow, on the day of our victory, in the France Square, at 5:00 pm, Nikol should see what victorious people are like," he said.
There will be no rallies in Yerevan today. Artsakh people will present a cultural program in the France Square at 5:00 pm.