News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
May 08
USD
474.38
EUR
502.08
RUB
7.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
May 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
474.38
EUR
502.08
RUB
7.08
Show news feed
Resistance Movement rally in Gyumri ends: next rally will take place tomorrow in France Square
Resistance Movement rally in Gyumri ends: next rally will take place tomorrow in France Square
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

The resistance movement's rally in Gyumri has ended.

Deputy from the "I have Honor" parliamentary faction Hayk Mamijanyan said that the next rally will be held tomorrow, at 5:00 pm, on the France Square.

He noted that the opposition is at the final stage of its struggle.

"I have two requests to you: first - self-organize, hold peaceful acts of disobedience on the spot. The second: tomorrow, on the day of our victory, in the France Square, at 5:00 pm, Nikol should see what victorious people are like," he said.

There will be no rallies in Yerevan today. Artsakh people will present a cultural program in the France Square at 5:00 pm.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos