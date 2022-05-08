German Parliament Speaker arrives in Kiev

German Parliament Speaker Berbel Bas arrived in Kiev on Sunday to discuss with the prime minister war in Ukraine and to honor the victims of World War II, the German parliament's spokesman said on Twitter.
Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gave an emotional address on the occasion of Victory Day, saying that "evil has returned to Ukraine, but it cannot escape responsibility," Reuters reported.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is expected to attend a virtual G7 discussion on the war in Ukraine later Sunday, which Zelenskyy will attend, the agency noted.
Germany has agreed to supply Kiev with heavy weapons, including self-propelled howitzers, reversing a longstanding policy of not sending heavy weapons to war zones because of the country's Nazi past.