Sunday
May 08
Ukrainian media report on US First Lady's visit to Uzhhorod, Ukraine
Ukrainian media report on US First Lady's visit to Uzhhorod, Ukraine
Region:World News
Theme: Politics


U.S. First Lady Jill Biden met with Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska in Uzhhorod, Carpathian Lens reports.

Jill Biden and Olena Zelenska visited a school in Uzhhorod, where internally displaced people from areas of Ukraine where fighting is ongoing are settled.

First Lady Biden's visit is a demonstration of support for Ukraine from senior U.S. officials.

In addition to visiting Uzhhorod, the trip includes stops in the Slovakian cities of Bratislava, Kosice and Vysne Nemecke.

For obvious reasons, the visit to Uzhhorod was not announced and kept in maximum secrecy, and was closed to the media. The meeting was attended only by the White House press service.

Jill Biden has left the territory of Ukraine, reads the report published by the Transcarpathian Regional Council.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
