Israel to abolish mandatory PCR testing at airport as of 20 May

Travelers entering Israel will no longer have to undergo mandatory coronavirus testing at the airport starting 20 May, The Times of Israel reported, citing the country's Health Ministry.
Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz noted that the system will remain in place, "and we will be able to resume its operation as quickly as necessary."
The Health Department cited a steady decline in the number of cases as the reason for eliminating the testing requirement.
According to current regulations, everyone who lands at Ben Gurion Airport must undergo a test, which travelers must pay for themselves.
After testing, those arriving must be quarantined for 24 hours or until they receive the test results.
In addition, starting Tuesday, non-citizens arriving in Israel will be allowed to take an antigen test instead of a PCR test before traveling, the Health Ministry said in a statement.