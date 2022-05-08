News
Zelenskyy and German Parliament Speaker discuss heavy weapons supply to Ukraine
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

German parliament speaker Berbel Bas met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kiev on Sunday to honor the victims of World War II, discuss arms issues and Ukraine's bid for European Union (EU) membership, Reuters reported.

Zelenskyy said securing the Bundestag's approval of heavy weapons supplies to help Ukraine repel Russian attacks is one of his country's "top priorities."

He also asked Bas and the Bundestag to support Ukraine in its bid of European Union membership.

Bas told the German newspaper Rheinische Post that she "assured Zelenskyy of Germany's solidarity and continued support for Ukraine's struggle for its existence."

"We agreed that there must not be a dictated peace but only one brokered through a fair peace agreement," she said.

Regarding Ukraine's EU membership bid, "the Bundestag will speed all necessary procedures," she said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
