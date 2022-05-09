Armenia Investigative Committee chief on including PM Pashinyan as defendant: We have just accepted proceedings

Karabakh President: Shushi is in captivity again, Artsakh must always be Armenian and impregnable

Armenia’s Pashinyan to Russia’s Putin: Memory of great past obliges us to strengthen our inherited friendly ties

Armenia PM arrives at Victory Park accompanied by enhanced security

Armenia ex-President Serzh Sargsyan: For stateless servile creatures, cost of peace is homage paid to enemy

Azerbaijanis desecrate Armenian church in occupied Togh village of Artsakh (VIDEO)

Armenia premier, president, others are at Victory Park

Armenia marks May 9

Armenia PM visits Yerevan military pantheon

Zelenskyy and German Parliament Speaker discuss heavy weapons supply to Ukraine

Bloomberg: Hungary continues to block EU oil sanctions against Russia

Israel to abolish mandatory PCR testing at airport as of 20 May

US and G7 countries introduce new package of sanctions against Russia and Belarus

Syrian President visits Iran

Canada PM visits city of Irpin in Ukraine

Armenia's ex-president Serzh Sargsyan is on France Square

Ukrainian media report on US First Lady's visit to Uzhhorod, Ukraine

Marine Le Pen still hopes to defeat Macron in parliamentary elections

German Parliament Speaker arrives in Kiev

German media reports Russian hacker attack on German government website

Resistance Movement rally in Gyumri ends: next rally will take place tomorrow in France Square

Armenia Ombudsman's Office to monitor rallies also in Gyumri

Media: IS militants fire seven rockets at Tajik Armed Forces

Rally of Resistance Movement in Gyumri

Germany registers steepest rise in diesel prices among EU countries since February

Minute of silence declared in Artsakh on 9 May in memory of those killed fighting for homeland

Bloomberg: G7 leaders to discuss possible new sanctions against Russia

Ex-security chief John Lee named new leader of Hong Kong

Xi Jinping Delivers a Keynote Speech at the Opening Ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2022

Resistance movement heads to Gyumri with car march

Andy Warhol's portrait of Marilyn Monroe breaks all records at auction in New York

Ancient Roman 2,000-year-old relic bought in US for $35

Ferrari bans Justin Bieber from buying its sports cars

St. Kirakos Armenian Church in Diyarbakir reopened seven years later

NATO chief warns of further escalation of Ukraine situation in coming weeks

Azerbaijan intensely firing toward Armenia’s Sotk gold mine, 1 wounded

Iran FM discusses nuclear talks in Vienna with UN Secretary General

Yerevan.Today: Azerbaijani journalists are in Armenia

Candidate with Turkish citizenship and served in Turkey army is nominated for US Senate

Opposition Yerevan rally participant remanded in custody

Armenia Investigative Committee comments on cases of blocking streets with trucks

Resistance Movement holding rally in Vanadzor

US accuses Russia of using chemical weapons in Syria

Women kick off march in downtown Yerevan

Man found dead under Yerevan bridge

Armenia Judge Boris Bakhshiyan released from custody

Armenia President meets with Security Council secretary

Biden demands to stop leaks of US intel sharing with Ukraine

At least 22 dead in explosion at 5-star hotel in Cuba

Newspaper: Armenia PM had arrangement with ruling political team’s parliament faction

G7 leaders to discuss possible new sanctions on Russia

Armenia Security Council chief: No talk of withdrawing Russian peacekeepers from Artsakh

Resistance Movement heading towards Vanadzor by motorcade

Newspaper: Armenia consumer market inflation was 2.3% in April compared to March

Pentagon announces additional $150M in aid to Ukraine

Sri Lanka's president declares state of emergency amid mass protests

Austria needs several years to give up on Russian gas

Biden to sign new arms package for Ukraine worth at least $100 million

Armenia's third President Serzh Sargsyan in France Square

Armenia parliament speaker’s mother spits at protesters

Resistance Movement to hold rally tomorrow in Vanadzor, women's march to take place in Yerevan

2nd Chamber of Istanbul Regional Court dismisses appeals by lawyers in Hrant Dink case

European Parliament: Ankara deliberately 'destroyed' its chances of joining EU

NEWS.am digest: Large scale protests continue in Yerevan, people forcibly arrested

Scholz to take part in G7 Ukraine discussion with Zelenskyy

Germany to supply Ukraine with seven self-propelled howitzers

Resistance Movement rallies in France Square

Al-Monitor: More niceties, zero progress in third round of Turkey-Armenia peace talks

Apple, Google, Microsoft to introduce passwordless authorization before end of 2023

Japan may start letting tourists into country in June

Investigative Committee: Criminal case opened into hooliganism committed by marchers in downtown Yerevan

Six people injured in building explosion in Madrid

Dollar, euro continue rising significantly in Armenia

Swiss police seize more than 500kg of cocaine from cargo for Nespresso factory

Law enforcement apprehend 59 people during Friday’s civil disobedience actions in Yerevan

Karabakh official: Azerbaijani truck committed deliberate crime in Artsakh

Policeman hits woman during protest action in Yerevan

Committee to Protect Journalists: Armenia law enforcement obstruct journalists covering Yerevan protests

Armenia ruling force MP calls on police to inspect opposition 'shelters' where drugs may be kept

Artsakh Police investigating Armenian car crash caused by Azerbaijani convoy

Situation gets tense on Marshal Baghramyan Avenue in Yerevan, ex-president Kocharyan’s son also there

Police apprehend 48 people during civil disobedience actions in Yerevan

Police special forces forcibly remove Armenia ex-Police chief from opposition march in Yerevan

Situation gets tense during opposition march in Yerevan

Ararat Mirzoyan briefs US Senator McConnell on details of Armenia-Turkey normalization process

Azerbaijan holding international regatta in occupied Armenian Mataghis town of Karabakh

Many members of US Congress give green light for F-16s to Turkey

Law amendments propose that Armenia councils of elders’ members will also be able to be elected community leaders

Resistance Movement holding marches in Yerevan in 4 directions

Armenia parliament holding special sitting

Copper prices falling

Armenia FM Mirzoyan, US Senator Menendez stress inadmissibility of provoking tension by Azerbaijan

Oil rises in price

Bishkek reports that Uzbekistan border guards shoot, kill 3 Kyrgyzstan citizens at border

Azerbaijani military convoy throws Armenian taxi into gorge in Artsakh (PHOTOS)

Armenia Police: All roads open in Yerevan, provinces

Armenia FM in US, meets with International Republican Institute Eurasia regional director

US Strategic Command chief warns of deterrence ‘crisis’ against Russia, China

Armenia ex-Prosecutor General, Investigative Committee former chief to remain in custody

Newspaper: Armenia President reacts to opposition’s struggle