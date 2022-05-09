News
Armenia PM visits Yerevan military pantheon
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan—accompanied by President Vahagn Khachaturyan, National Assembly (NA) speaker Alen Simonyan, members of the government, and MPs from the ruling majority faction in the NA—visited Yerablur Military Pantheon Monday morning, and paid tribute to the casualties of the war.

As in previous times, however, reporters were not allowed to cover the PM's visit to Yerablur—let alone approaching him.

A large number of security officers and police force were at the military pantheon.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
