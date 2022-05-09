Armenia premier, president, others are at Victory Park

YEREVAN. – Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan—accompanied by President Vahagn Khachaturyan, National Assembly (NA) speaker Alen Simonyan, members of the government, and MPs from the ruling majority faction in the NA—visited Victory Park Monday morning, and paid tribute to the casualties of the Great Victory at the monument to them.
Ambassadors from various countries are also here.
A small event is planned at Victory Park.
There are a large number of police officers there and at its entrance. But they do not allow ordinary citizens as well as reporters to enter the park.