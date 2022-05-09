News
Armenia’s Pashinyan to Russia’s Putin: Memory of great past obliges us to strengthen our inherited friendly ties
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Monday sent congratulatory messages to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on the occasion of the 77th anniversary of victory in Great Patriotic War.

The congratulatory message addressed to Vladimir Putin runs as follows, in particular:

“Today we remember with boundless gratitude all those who have made a decisive contribution to peace, we honor our dear veterans and the homefront workers. Their heroism and unparalleled feat will remain in our hearts forever. The memory of the great past obliges us to strengthen our inherited friendly ties, to comprehensively develop the Armenian-Russian relations for the benefit of the peoples of our countries."

The congratulatory message to Mikhail Mishustin reads as follows:

“The immortal feat of our fathers and grandfathers, all those who fought heroically shoulder to shoulder on the battlefield, selflessly worked in the homefront will forever remain in our hearts. The memory of the great victory obliges us to strengthen our inherited friendly ties, to comprehensively develop the Armenian-Russian relations for the benefit of our peoples."

On the occasion of May 9, the Armenian PM sent congratulatory messages also to the leaders of the other CIS member countries: President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedow, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, as well as first President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, and Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia Dmitry Medvedev.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
