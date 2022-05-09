Armenia PM arrives at Victory Park accompanied by enhanced security

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia arrived at Victory Park in the capital Yerevan Monday morning accompanied by enhanced security.
In particular, the Armenian News-NEWS.am's video camera recorded that at first, six police cars arrived at the park, which was followed by the PM's motorcade comprising five cars.
Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am reported that Pashinyan—accompanied by President Vahagn Khachaturyan, National Assembly (NA) speaker Alen Simonyan, members of the government, and MPs from the ruling majority faction in the NA—also visited Yerablur Military Pantheon early Monday morning. But the reporters there were not allowed to approach and cover the premier's visit. The entrance to the Victory Park was also closed off. And not only reporters, but also ordinary citizens were not allowed to enter the park.