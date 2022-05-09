Armenia Investigative Committee chief on including PM Pashinyan as defendant: We have just accepted proceedings

Despite the fact that Shushi is currently occupied, we still mark the triple holiday because the historical realities that have already taken place, including the liberation of Shushi, are celebrations for us. The chairman of the Investigative Committee of Armenia, Argishti Kyaramyan, told this to reporters at Victory Park Monday morning.
As for the demands to include PM Nikol Pashinyan as a defendant in the criminal case initiated on the 44-day Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war in the fall of 2020, Kyaramyan said. "That case was recently transferred to the Investigative Committee by the prosecutor's office, it was accepted for proceedings, and now the Military Investigation Department is getting acquainted with the case. We need to get acquainted, accordingly, the case will be investigated. At the moment, I cannot say anything about the case because we have just accepted proceedings, and the case is still at the familiarization phase."
And asked whether it is right to initiate a case against Pashinyan and summon him for questioning for his words, "We could have prevented the war, we would have had this [same] situation, but without casualties," the head of the Investigative Committee responded: "The case must be examined objectively, fully, and comprehensively. All the circumstances subject to be clarified need to be clarified during the investigation. I cannot say anything more at this time."