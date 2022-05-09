News
Karabakh President visits Stepanakert Memorial on May 9 anniversaries
Karabakh President visits Stepanakert Memorial on May 9 anniversaries
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) President Arayik Harutyunyan visited the Stepanakert Memorial on Monday morning, and laid a wreath and placed flowers at the monument to the casualties of the Great Patriotic War and to the graves of the martyrs of the Artsakh Liberation War.

The President was accompanied by Artsakh’s high-ranking state and military leadership, as well as representatives of the legislative body, led by chairman Artur Tovmasyan of the National Assembly, the office the Artsakh President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
