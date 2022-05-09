Armenia army general staff ex-deputy chief: I will say it’s a lie if someone says it was possible to win 44-day war

Georgia condemns presidential elections in South Ossetia

ARF Dashnaktsutyun Party official says authorities plan to divide Armenian diaspora

Azerbaijan continues attempts to appropriate Armenian Dadivank Monastery

Bitcoin is trading at a low since the summer of 2021

Armenia ambassador-at-large: Whoever says 'they want Artsakh to be part of Azerbaijan' probably wants it

Turkey’s Erdogan to attend Teknofest in Azerbaijan

System Of a Down members welcome opposition Resistance Movement actions in Armenia (PHOTOS)

Journalist attacked in Baku

19 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia in past 5 days

Novak: Russia has already started selling oil to a number of new buyers

Putin: NATO countries did not want to hear Russia

Two Chinese ships enter Japanese territorial waters

China assures Australia of peaceful intentions in cooperation with Solomon Islands

Holy Etchmiadzin clergy visit Victory Park memorial in Yerevan

Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan: Let us live for new victories

Armenia ex-defense minister: ‘Wedding at Mountains’ ideologically impossible after change of power

NATO Secretary General urges Putin to withdraw troops from Ukraine

Karabakh negotiation process did not fail under Armenia ex-President Serzh Sargsyan, says Seyran Ohanyan

Armenia ex-defense minister: Resistance Movement’s breakthrough moment already passed

Karabakh President visits Stepanakert Memorial on May 9 anniversaries

Armenia Investigative Committee chief on including PM Pashinyan as defendant: We have just accepted proceedings

Heavy snowfall recorded in Armenia rural community, in May!

Karabakh President: Shushi is in captivity again, Artsakh must always be Armenian and impregnable

Armenia’s Pashinyan to Russia’s Putin: Memory of great past obliges us to strengthen our inherited friendly ties

Armenia PM arrives at Victory Park accompanied by enhanced security

Armenia ex-President Serzh Sargsyan: For stateless servile creatures, cost of peace is homage paid to enemy

Azerbaijanis desecrate Armenian church in occupied Togh village of Artsakh (VIDEO)

Armenia PM: Blood of our martyrs who gave their lives to Motherland should not be forgotten

Armenia premier, president, others are at Victory Park

Armenia marks May 9

Armenia PM visits Yerevan military pantheon

Zelenskyy and German Parliament Speaker discuss heavy weapons supply to Ukraine

Bloomberg: Hungary continues to block EU oil sanctions against Russia

Israel to abolish mandatory PCR testing at airport as of 20 May

US and G7 countries introduce new package of sanctions against Russia and Belarus

Syrian President visits Iran

Canada PM visits city of Irpin in Ukraine

Armenia's ex-president Serzh Sargsyan is on France Square

Ukrainian media report on US First Lady's visit to Uzhhorod, Ukraine

Marine Le Pen still hopes to defeat Macron in parliamentary elections

German Parliament Speaker arrives in Kiev

German media reports Russian hacker attack on German government website

Resistance Movement rally in Gyumri ends: next rally will take place tomorrow in France Square

Armenia Ombudsman's Office to monitor rallies also in Gyumri

Media: IS militants fire seven rockets at Tajik Armed Forces

Rally of Resistance Movement in Gyumri

Germany registers steepest rise in diesel prices among EU countries since February

Minute of silence declared in Artsakh on 9 May in memory of those killed fighting for homeland

Bloomberg: G7 leaders to discuss possible new sanctions against Russia

Ex-security chief John Lee named new leader of Hong Kong

Xi Jinping Delivers a Keynote Speech at the Opening Ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2022

Resistance movement heads to Gyumri with car march

Andy Warhol's portrait of Marilyn Monroe breaks all records at auction in New York

Ancient Roman 2,000-year-old relic bought in US for $35

Ferrari bans Justin Bieber from buying its sports cars

St. Kirakos Armenian Church in Diyarbakir reopened seven years later

NATO chief warns of further escalation of Ukraine situation in coming weeks

Azerbaijan intensely firing toward Armenia’s Sotk gold mine, 1 wounded

Iran FM discusses nuclear talks in Vienna with UN Secretary General

Yerevan.Today: Azerbaijani journalists are in Armenia

Candidate with Turkish citizenship and served in Turkey army is nominated for US Senate

Opposition Yerevan rally participant remanded in custody

Armenia Investigative Committee comments on cases of blocking streets with trucks

Resistance Movement holding rally in Vanadzor

US accuses Russia of using chemical weapons in Syria

Women kick off march in downtown Yerevan

Man found dead under Yerevan bridge

Armenia Judge Boris Bakhshiyan released from custody

Armenia President meets with Security Council secretary

Biden demands to stop leaks of US intel sharing with Ukraine

At least 22 dead in explosion at 5-star hotel in Cuba

Newspaper: Armenia PM had arrangement with ruling political team’s parliament faction

G7 leaders to discuss possible new sanctions on Russia

Armenia Security Council chief: No talk of withdrawing Russian peacekeepers from Artsakh

Resistance Movement heading towards Vanadzor by motorcade

Newspaper: Armenia consumer market inflation was 2.3% in April compared to March

Pentagon announces additional $150M in aid to Ukraine

Sri Lanka's president declares state of emergency amid mass protests

Austria needs several years to give up on Russian gas