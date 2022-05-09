Armenia ex-defense minister: Resistance Movement’s breakthrough moment already passed

The MPs of the National Assembly’s opposition "Armenia" Faction, led by the head of the faction and former defense minister Seyran Ohanyan, visited Victory Park in Yerevan Monday. They laid flowers at the monument to the heroes of the Great Victory.
Speaking to reporters, Ohanyan first congratulated the Armenian people, volunteers, freedom fighters, on the entire staff of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Defense Army on this occasion.
"Today the situation is different; it seems they have taken the triple celebration taken away from us. We must draw conclusions from all this, learn lessons from the shortcomings that have occurred," Seyran Ohanyan added, in particular.
According to him, the breakthrough moment of the opposition Resistance Movement of Armenia has already passed, and all that remains is to ask the people to remove the incumbent Armenian authorities from power by way of public pressure.
"These authorities have not learned any lessons, they continue to wrap the series of defeats, failures around the neck of the Armenian people," Ohanyan said.
He noted that the Resistance Movement and its struggle is not aimed at the social situation, but at correcting the dignity.