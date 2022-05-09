China assures Australia of peaceful intentions in cooperation with Solomon Islands

The Chinese authorities will carry out peaceful security cooperation with the Solomon Islands and do not plan to put pressure on other countries in this way. This was announced on Monday by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.
China cooperates with the Solomon Islands in the field of security on the basis of international law, this cooperation does not affect other countries, and even more so is not directed against them, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on the website of the consultation of representatives of the PRC's foreign ministries held last week via videoconference. and Australia on the situation in the South Pacific.
As noted in the message, the strengthening of Beijing's contacts with the Solomon Islands will not lead to increased friction with the states of the region. On the contrary, it contributes to the maintenance of peace and stability. China does not pursue any selfish interests and does not seek to [expand] the sphere of influence, it clarifies.