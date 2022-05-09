News
Armenia ex-defense minister: ‘Wedding at Mountains’ ideologically impossible after change of power
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


After the change of power, a "Wedding at Mountains" is impossible ideologically and in relative terms. Seyran Ohanyan, leader of the opposition "Armenia" Faction in the National Assembly and former defense minister of Armenia, told reporters this at Victory Park Monday.

"I mean the further successes and victories that will lead to the situation that we will restore the victorious spirit of our people. Gradually, as a result of appropriate work, we must create national guarantees, restore the army and law enforcement agencies," he added.

And to the question how he managed to get a luxurious private house while being a state official, and how numerous other former officials acquired lavish mansions in Yerevan if there was no corruption, Ohanyan responded: "Did I say there was no corruption? (…). Today's authorities have every opportunity to go and find out who has what, whether it is legal or not."
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
