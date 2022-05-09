Javelin manufacturer to double production of anti-tank missile systems

Lockheed Martin, the manufacturer of Javelin anti-tank missile systems, has announced plans to double production, head of the company Jim Taiclet told CBS.
Currently, the capacity of the plants is estimated at 2.1 thousand units per year, it is expected that production will reach 4 thousand.
Taiclet noted that the process could take anywhere from a few months to two years. He noted that the company is currently purchasing the necessary tools, working with suppliers and financing the expansion of production.
The head of Lockheed Martin added that modern weapons, such as the Javelin or the Stinger man-portable air defense system, will be in demand even after the end of the conflict over Ukraine, so the company is not afraid that its products will be superfluous.
Tyclet noted that there are still a number of conflict regions in the world, such as Iran or North Korea.