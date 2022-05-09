Novak: Russia has already started selling oil to a number of new buyers

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said that the Russian side has already started selling oil to a number of new buyers.

He noted that in the current situation, Russian oil companies are looking for new directions, new supply chains.

“We see, of course, that there are new buyers, including an increase in the volume of oil exports to suppliers in other directions, including the Asia-Pacific region,” TASS reported citing him.

Novak added that Russia is considering a number of new infrastructure projects to diversify oil supplies.