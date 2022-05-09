Putin: NATO countries did not want to hear Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the NATO countries did not want to hear from Russia, they had completely different plans, they were preparing an attack on Crimea.

“The NATO countries did not want to hear us, which means that in fact they had completely different plans, and we saw it. Openly, preparations were underway for another punitive operation in the Donbass, an invasion of our historical lands, including Crimea,” Putin said on Red Square, speaking at the Victory Parade.

Putin noted that in Kyiv they announced the possible acquisition of nuclear weapons.