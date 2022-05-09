Armenia ambassador-at-large: Whoever says 'they want Artsakh to be part of Azerbaijan' probably wants it

As soon as the composition of the commission from the Armenian side will be, naturally, it will be publicized, and it will mean that the commission is formed. As long as it is not formed, it means that there are certain nuances, there are issues that are being discussed. Edmon Marukyan, Chairman of the Bright Armenia Party and ambassador-at-large of Armenia, told this to reporters Monday at Yerablur Military Pantheon—and referring to the question why the composition of the Armenian commission has not been formed yet to discuss border delimitation and demarcation issues with Azerbaijan.

Referring to the five proposals presented by Azerbaijan, he said: "The Armenian side presented the list of our proposals to Azerbaijan's five proposals, and it was said that our issues are not limited to those five points. If we want to have peace, we need to address all the issues, among which, of course, is the issue of Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)], the status of Artsakh, the rights of the people living there. These issues have been raised, and what the final look will be is a matter of negotiation. When Armenia will have a plan, a document on negotiations, it will naturally be put to the judgment of our people, the judgment of the people of Artsakh. It will not happen that the people will not know."

According to Marukyan, Azerbaijan says, let's recognize each other's territorial integrity, recognize our sovereignty, establish relations, and not make demands on each other.

"And we have suggested that there will be no peace only with that, we must find solutions to all problems. Perhaps it will be right for our side also to publicize our proposals. There are stages; when we reach that stage that it will need to be publicized, it will be publicized literally as well. But the essence is what I mentioned," Marukyan added.

When asked how he assesses PM Nikol Pashinyan's statement that the international community is telling us to lower the bar on Artsakh's status a little, and if this means that Artsakh should remain part of Azerbaijan, Marukyan answered: "It does not mean anything because as long as we do not have any document that our people, our state, Artsakh will accept and it will be acceptable, we have no right to say anything. These have become propaganda tricks: ‘if you say that, it means you are leaving Artsakh as part of Azerbaijan.’ It seems some people want to see Artsakh as part of Azerbaijan; that's why they say so.”