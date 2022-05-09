News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 09
USD
474.38
EUR
502.08
RUB
7.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
474.38
EUR
502.08
RUB
7.08
Show news feed
Armenia ambassador-at-large: Whoever says 'they want Artsakh to be part of Azerbaijan' probably wants it
Armenia ambassador-at-large: Whoever says 'they want Artsakh to be part of Azerbaijan' probably wants it
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


As soon as the composition of the commission from the Armenian side will be, naturally, it will be publicized, and it will mean that the commission is formed. As long as it is not formed, it means that there are certain nuances, there are issues that are being discussed. Edmon Marukyan, Chairman of the Bright Armenia Party and ambassador-at-large of Armenia, told this to reporters Monday at Yerablur Military Pantheon—and referring to the question why the composition of the Armenian commission has not been formed yet to discuss border delimitation and demarcation issues with Azerbaijan.

Referring to the five proposals presented by Azerbaijan, he said: "The Armenian side presented the list of our proposals to Azerbaijan's five proposals, and it was said that our issues are not limited to those five points. If we want to have peace, we need to address all the issues, among which, of course, is the issue of Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)], the status of Artsakh, the rights of the people living there. These issues have been raised, and what the final look will be is a matter of negotiation. When Armenia will have a plan, a document on negotiations, it will naturally be put to the judgment of our people, the judgment of the people of Artsakh. It will not happen that the people will not know."

According to Marukyan, Azerbaijan says, let's recognize each other's territorial integrity, recognize our sovereignty, establish relations, and not make demands on each other.

"And we have suggested that there will be no peace only with that, we must find solutions to all problems. Perhaps it will be right for our side also to publicize our proposals. There are stages; when we reach that stage that it will need to be publicized, it will be publicized literally as well. But the essence is what I mentioned," Marukyan added.

When asked how he assesses PM Nikol Pashinyan's statement that the international community is telling us to lower the bar on Artsakh's status a little, and if this means that Artsakh should remain part of Azerbaijan, Marukyan answered: "It does not mean anything because as long as we do not have any document that our people, our state, Artsakh will accept and it will be acceptable, we have no right to say anything. These have become propaganda tricks: ‘if you say that, it means you are leaving Artsakh as part of Azerbaijan.’ It seems some people want to see Artsakh as part of Azerbaijan; that's why they say so.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia army general staff ex-deputy chief: I will say it’s a lie if someone says it was possible to win 44-day war
Even before the start of the war, many things were not "right"…
 Azerbaijan continues attempts to appropriate Armenian Dadivank Monastery
Thus operating under the scheme, "What cannot be destroyed must be appropriated"...
 Karabakh negotiation process did not fail under Armenia ex-President Serzh Sargsyan, says Seyran Ohanyan
There were various documents, and in various instances they were aimed only at advancing the self-determination of Artsakh, the Armenian ex-defense minister added…
 Minute of silence declared in Artsakh on 9 May in memory of those killed fighting for homeland
"We ask everyone, regardless of their location, to stand and pay tribute...
 Karabakh official: Azerbaijani truck committed deliberate crime in Artsakh
Against a civilian car driving on a road of Martakert region, Minister of State Artak Beglaryan noted on Twitter…
 Artsakh Police investigating Armenian car crash caused by Azerbaijani convoy
On the Drmbon-Martakert motorway in the Martakert region…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos