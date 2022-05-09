Georgia condemns presidential elections in South Ossetia

Presidential elections in South Ossetia are illegal and contrary to international law, Georgian Foreign Ministry on Monday said in a statement.
The Georgian Foreign Ministry will appeal to the international community for an effective response to actions directed against the territorial integrity of the republic, the Foreign Ministry stressed.
On Sunday, South Ossetia hosted the second round of presidential elections in the republic. After processing 85% of the protocols, presidential candidate Alan Gagloev, leader of the Nykhas political party, is gaining 53.67% of the vote. Incumbent President Anatoly Bibilov has 41.3% of the vote.