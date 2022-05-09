NEWS.am digest: Armenia marks May 9, Shushi liberation; Azerbaijan opens fire on Sotk gold mine

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents the digest of top news of protests in Yerevan as of 09.05.22:

MAY 9

Armenia marks May 9: the 77th anniversary of victory in the Great Patriotic War, as well as the anniversaries of the liberation of Karabakh’s Shushi and the establishment of the Artsakh Army.

Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) will pay tribute to the Armenians who created the victories and became immortal, to the veterans of the Patriotic War, as well as to the Armenian heroes who fought selflessly in the 44-day Artsakh war in the fall of 2020, who gave their lives for the defense of Artsakh and its Shushi city; but Shushi is again occupied by Azerbaijan.

The liberation of Shushi was a crucial phase in the Nagorno-Karabakh War in 1992.

But on September 27, 2020, Azerbaijan launched aggressive military operations against Artsakh—and with the support of Turkey and mercenary terrorists. And after its occupation of Shushi in November, it began to destroy the city and its Armenian trace.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan today —accompanied by President Vahagn Khachaturyan, National Assembly (NA) speaker Alen Simonyan, members of the government, and MPs from the ruling majority faction in the NA—visited Yerablur Military Pantheon Monday morning, and paid tribute to the casualties of the war.

As in previous times, however, reporters were not allowed to cover the PM's visit to Yerablur—let alone approaching him.

FIRE

On May 7, at around 1:50 pm, Azerbaijani Armed Forces began intensely firing at the positions of Armenian Armed Forces using different calibers of weaponry on Armenia’s eastern border with Azerbaijan near the Sotk gold mine, informs the Ministry of Defense of Armenia.

The shootings began in the evening of May 6 but intensified midday May 7, informs Ruzanna Grigoryan, Spokesperson for GeoProMining Gold.

As a result the Azerbaijani shooting on May 7, one of the employees of the Sotk gold mine was wounded in his left arm, in the direction of the heart. Fortunately, he did not suffer internal organ injuries and has been hospitalized. He is now in stable condition as the injuries are not life-threatening, per Grigoryan.

The fire of the Azerbaijani units was silenced due to the retaliatory actions of the Armenian side.

DADIVANK

The Azerbaijani authorities do not stop trying to appropriate the Armenian Dadivank Monastery in Karvachar.

Earlier, members of the Albanian-Udi religious community visited the Dadivank Monastery in Karvachar.

The Azerbaijani authorities are attempting to present the ancient Armenian Dadivank Monastery as "Albanian;" thus operating under the scheme, "What cannot be destroyed must be appropriated."

SOAD

Shavo Odadjian and John Dolmayan, two members of the world-famous American Armenian rock band System Of a Down, have welcomed the actions of protest by the opposition Resistance Movement in Armenia.

They posted information about this movement in the Stories section of their Instagram accounts.

Since May 1, the Resistance Movement has been carrying out various acts of civil disobedience in the capital Yerevan and in the provinces of Armenia, demanding the resignation of PM Nikol Pashinyan.

CHURCHES

Azerbaijanis have desecrated the Armenian church in the occupied village of Togh in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) by tearing the cross on its dome. Political scientist Gagik Hambaryan wrote about this on Facebook, and posted a respective video.

PUTIN

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the NATO countries did not want to hear from Russia, they had completely different plans, they were preparing an attack on Crimea.

“The NATO countries did not want to hear us, which means that in fact they had completely different plans, and we saw it. Openly, preparations were underway for another punitive operation in the Donbass, an invasion of our historical lands, including Crimea,” Putin said on Red Square, speaking at the Victory Parade.

SYRIA, IRAN

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad met with the leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi during his visit to Tehran, Tasnim reported.

According to a report published by Nour News, the Syrian president met separately with Ruhollah Khomeini and Raisi in Tehran on Sunday morning.

This is the Syrian president's second visit to Iran since the Syrian civil war began in 2011.

After the meetings on Sunday, Assad reportedly left Tehran for Damascus.