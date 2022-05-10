Biden signs Lend-Lease Act to ‘defend’ ‘democracy’ in Ukraine

US President Joe Biden signed a bill Monday that will streamline the lengthy process of supplying Ukraine with the military equipment needed for the fight against Russia, CNBC reported.
“I’m signing a bill that provides another important tool that directly supports the government of Ukraine and the Ukrainian people and their fight to defend their country and their democracy against Putin’s brutal war,” Biden said from the Oval Office.
Biden’s signature on the Ukraine Democracy Defense Lend-Lease Act of 2022 will make it easier for the US to lend or lease military aid to allies affected by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Monday’s legislation evokes the “Lend-Lease Act,” through which the US supported allies, including the Soviet Union, during World War II.