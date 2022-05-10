Quake hits Georgia-Azerbaijan border zone, also felt in Armenia

YEREVAN. – The seismological network of Armenia on Tuesday recorded an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.7 at the Georgia-Azerbaijan border zone, at 1:41am local time, 57 km southwest of Lagodekhi town in Georgia, and at a depth of 10 kilometers.
The tremor measured magnitude 5 at the epicenter, the Ministry of Emergency Situations informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The seismic activity was felt in Armenia, too—in Noyemberyan town, as well as in Koti, Barekamavan, and Koghb villages of Tavush Province.