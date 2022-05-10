Newspaper: Notification to be sent to Armenia Patrol Guard Service head today

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd newspaper of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: According to Zhoghovurd daily’s information, today the RA Investigative Committee will send a notification to the head of the RA PGS [(Patrol Guard Service)], Sargis Hovhannisyan, to appear before the investigative body and give an explanation about the incident.
On May 2, Sargis Hovhannisyan, the head of the NSS [(National Security Service)] PGS, had used violence against reporter Nare Gevorgyan and cameraman Arman Ghalajyan doing [their] professional work at the intersection of [Marshal] Baghramyan and Proshyan streets, and threatened one of the participants in the action [of protest].
All the facts about that case are at the Investigative Committee, and it is difficult to imagine on what grounds the initiation of a criminal case should be rejected by the investigative body; the corpus delicti is obvious.