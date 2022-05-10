News
Newspaper: 44-day war military casualties’ parents are summoned for questioning at Investigative Committee
YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd newspaper of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: According to Zhoghovurd daily’s information, 12 parents of the [military] casualties of the 44-day [Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)] war [in the fall of 2020], who demand that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan be summoned for questioning, call to account, and charged with the death of their children, have been summoned for questioning on May 12 to the RA Investigative Committee (…).

As it is known, about a month ago the parents of the servicemen killed in the war had filed a report against Nikol Pashinyan with the Prosecutor General's Office, saying that he has killed their sons. (…).

By the way, the parents have submitted a petition to the investigative body to summon RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan also for questioning.
