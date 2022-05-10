American Armenians stage demonstration outside Armenia consulate

In Glendale, California, USA, a group of Armenian Americans staged a protest in front of the Armenian consulate, and demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia.

The protesters, holding the national flags of Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), chanted "Armenia without Nikol," "Armenia without Turks", and "Nikol, traitor."

One of the demonstrators stated as follows, in particular. "The Armenian who acknowledges that Artsakh cannot be part of Azerbaijan, that the territorial integrity of Armenia is inviolable, that the statehood of Armenia is a non-negotiable value, must take to the streets, take part in shaping the future of the Armenian people. Now is the time to save the homeland."