News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 10
USD
474.38
EUR
502.08
RUB
7.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 10
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
474.38
EUR
502.08
RUB
7.08
Show news feed
American Armenians stage demonstration outside Armenia consulate
American Armenians stage demonstration outside Armenia consulate
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics


In Glendale, California, USA, a group of Armenian Americans staged a protest in front of the Armenian consulate, and demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia.

The protesters, holding the national flags of Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), chanted "Armenia without Nikol," "Armenia without Turks", and "Nikol, traitor."

One of the demonstrators stated as follows, in particular. "The Armenian who acknowledges that Artsakh cannot be part of Azerbaijan, that the territorial integrity of Armenia is inviolable, that the statehood of Armenia is a non-negotiable value, must take to the streets, take part in shaping the future of the Armenian people. Now is the time to save the homeland."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Newspaper: Notification to be sent to Armenia Patrol Guard Service head today
Sargis Hovhannisyan had used violence against a reporter and a cameraman, and threatened one of the participants in the action [of protest]…
 Marukyan: There should have been half million people on streets now if people really wanted change of power in Armenia
“No loss should hold us back from our national goals,” the ambassador-at-large said…
 Karabakh President: Shushi is in captivity again, Artsakh must always be Armenian and impregnable
Arayik Harutyunyan issued message on the occasion of May 9…
 Armenia ex-President Serzh Sargsyan: For stateless servile creatures, cost of peace is homage paid to enemy
He issued a message on the occasion of Victory and Peace Day…
 Armenia PM: Blood of our martyrs who gave their lives to Motherland should not be forgotten
Pashinyan issued a congratulatory message on the Great Victory Day anniversary…
 Armenia premier, president, others are at Victory Park
But ordinary citizens and reporters are not allowed to enter the park…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos