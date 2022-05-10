News
China's central bank cuts yuan against dollar to new low in a year and a half
Region:World News
Theme: Economics

The People's Bank of China (central bank) on Tuesday lowered the renminbi (the official name of the national currency) against the dollar by 235 points, to 6.7134 yuan. This is stated in the message on the website of the regulator.

As follows from the statistics of the regulator, this is the minimum value since October 30, 2020. The yuan has fallen against the dollar for the third working day in a row.

In 2020, against the backdrop of the covid pandemic, the yuan exchange rate against the dollar has been declining for several months. On May 29, 2020, the regulator lowered it to its lowest level since February 2008 - 7.1316 yuan per dollar. However, after that, the national currency began to gradually strengthen against the American and during 2021 was at the level of 6.35 to 6.57 yuan per dollar.
