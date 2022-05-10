Azerbaijan ignores points added by Armenia on agenda of forthcoming talks

Azerbaijan ignores the points added by Armenia on the agenda of the forthcoming talks.
“After the Brussels meeting, there is such a view that the Armenian side agreed on the peace treaty and [border] delimitation process,” said Azerbaijan’s deputy foreign minister Khalaf Khalafov, APA reported.
According to him, peace negotiations will be conducted on the basis of Azerbaijan’s 5-point proposal.
In the meantime, the representatives of Armenia had repeatedly stated that they considered the aforesaid five points acceptable, but not complete, in connection with which Yerevan added its own points. As practice shows, however, they are persistently ignored in Baku.