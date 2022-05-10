News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 10
USD
474.38
EUR
502.08
RUB
7.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 10
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
474.38
EUR
502.08
RUB
7.08
Show news feed
Azerbaijan ignores points added by Armenia on agenda of forthcoming talks
Azerbaijan ignores points added by Armenia on agenda of forthcoming talks
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Azerbaijan ignores the points added by Armenia on the agenda of the forthcoming talks.

“After the Brussels meeting, there is such a view that the Armenian side agreed on the peace treaty and [border] delimitation process,” said Azerbaijan’s deputy foreign minister Khalaf Khalafov, APA reported.

According to him, peace negotiations will be conducted on the basis of Azerbaijan’s 5-point proposal.

In the meantime, the representatives of Armenia had repeatedly stated that they considered the aforesaid five points acceptable, but not complete, in connection with which Yerevan added its own points. As practice shows, however, they are persistently ignored in Baku.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Turkey plans to open consulate in occupied Armenian Shushi city of Artsakh
The respective negotiations are underway between the MFAs of Turkey and Azerbaijan…
 Azerbaijan FM says he had 2 telephone conversations with Armenia counterpart
“We [i.e., Azerbaijan] had provided our proposals on the composition of the commission [on the delimitation of the borders],” Bayramov added…
 Azerbaijan FM says Armenia's proposals cannot be called ‘proposals’
“When that document was presented, the document of the Armenian side was in a form of reaction against Azerbaijan's proposals,” Jeyhun Bayramov said…
 Azerbaijan MFA: Armenia authorities have not refused to normalize relations despite opposition protests
As per Azerbaijani deputy foreign minister Khalaf Khalafov…
 Azerbaijan hopes to get 7 villages in Armenia
As a result of border delimitation, according to the Azerbaijani deputy FM…
 Bayramov: Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed in Karabakh
Their deployment is conducted on basis of the trilateral statement, said the Azerbaijani FM…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos