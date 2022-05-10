Azerbaijan hopes to get 7 villages in Armenia

As a result of border delimitation, Azerbaijan hopes to get some villages in Tavush and Ararat Provinces of Armenia.
"The return of seven villages of Gazakh [(Tavush)] and Karki [(Ararat)] will be carried out following the requirements of the delimitation process," said Azerbaijani deputy foreign minister Khalaf Khalafov, APA reported.
He said that the issue of these seven villages should be resolved within the delimitation process.
“Armenia can never declare that these territories are not the territory of Azerbaijan. These territories are the territories of Azerbaijan. As returning these territories to Azerbaijan requires a delimitation process, the issue will be considered in this context. The return of these territories to Azerbaijan will be discussed and resolved,” the Azerbaijani deputy foreign minister said.