Japan imposed export sanctions on Russian companies and organizations associated, according to the Japanese side, with the defense sector.
In total, the updated list includes 71 companies, including Almaz-Antey, Tactical Armament, VNII ETALON, Inteltech and others.
Japan also imposed sanctions against 133 people from Russia, Dontesk and luhansk unrecognized repiblics (DPR, LPR), as well as Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Deputy Secretary of the Security Council of Russia Rashid Nurgaliev, and leaders of the LPR and DPR.
Earlier, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced additional sanctions on Russia, in particular, an embargo on advanced goods.