Bayramov: Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed in Karabakh

Deployment of Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh is conducted on basis of the trilateral statement, said Azerbaijani foreign minister Jeyhun Bayramov, APA reported.
According to him, these peacekeepers have temporarily been deployed in Karabakh and continue their activities there.
"They are implementing their duties. Certainly, some questions are observed from time to time; and those questions are related to the still existence of Armenian military units in the Karabakh region, and illegal visits to these territories. The issue is raised at level of both command of peacekeepers here, and other levels on this case, and becomes an issue of discussion. The Azerbaijani side is in favor of the resolution of the issues—namely on this platform," Bayramov said.