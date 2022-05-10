News
Azerbaijan FM says Armenia's proposals cannot be called ‘proposals’
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

In February, the Azerbaijani side presented the 5 base principles to Armenia on the base principles of the peace agreement. But Armenia has noted that these principles are not convenient for them, said Azerbaijan's foreign minister Jeyhun Bayramov, APA reported.

After that, according to him, news has been spread about Armenia's 6 proposals.

"But the interesting point is that everyone has seen the document presented by Armenia. Looking at the document, it seems that these cannot be called ‘proposals.’ When that document was presented, the document of the Armenian side was in a form of reaction against Azerbaijan's proposals. I can list some of the reactions consisting of 6 clauses, and you may come to the conclusion as to what extent it can be called a ‘proposal,’" the Azerbaijani FM said.
