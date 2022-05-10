Armenia ex-President Kocharyan, former-deputy PM and now MP Gevorgyan trial to reconvene

YEREVAN. – The Yerevan court hearing on the criminal case against second President Robert Kocharyan and former deputy prime minister Armen Gevorgyan—who is now an MP of the opposition “Armenia” Faction in the National Assembly of Armenia—will resume Tuesday.
At the previous court session, several motions were submitted. But they were not considered by presiding Judge Anna Danibekyan.
Along the lines of the abovementioned criminal case, Robert Kocharyan and Armen Gevorgyan are charged with taking bribes—and based on the respective testimony of businesswoman Silva Hambardzumyan.