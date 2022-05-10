Azerbaijan FM says he had 2 telephone conversations with Armenia counterpart

One of the agreements reached after the meeting held in Brussels on April 6, with the participation of Azerbaijani President, Armenian Prime Minister, and the President of European Union Council was that a commission on the delimitation of the borders would be established, said Azerbaijan’s foreign minister Jeyhun Bayramov, APA reported.
According to him, it was planned to hold the first meeting by late April.
“I can note that I had a phone call with the Armenian foreign minister two times, before holding the meeting. We [i.e., Azerbaijan] had provided our proposals on the composition of the commission. Taking into account the differences in a number of features—namely the delimitation process of the Azerbaijani-Armenian border from the delimitation process of other neighboring countries—, our proposal was that the commission should be organized in a different format. Azerbaijani side’s proposal was that the person to chair the commission by the Azerbaijani side should be at the level of the deputy prime minister. Even during our first telephone conversation, the Armenian foreign minister accepted this with understanding, and said that additional time is needed to discuss it in Armenia. Then the Armenian side noted that this proposal was also admissible for them. There is the consent of the sides on the composition of the commission. Azerbaijani side was ready for holding this meeting in April already. We are also ready now. After the Armenian side implements its procedures, it will be possible to hold such a meeting,” the Azerbaijani FM said.