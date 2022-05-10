News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 10
USD
474.38
EUR
502.08
RUB
7.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 10
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
474.38
EUR
502.08
RUB
7.08
Show news feed
Azerbaijan FM says he had 2 telephone conversations with Armenia counterpart
Azerbaijan FM says he had 2 telephone conversations with Armenia counterpart
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

One of the agreements reached after the meeting held in Brussels on April 6, with the participation of Azerbaijani President, Armenian Prime Minister, and the President of European Union Council was that a commission on the delimitation of the borders would be established, said Azerbaijan’s foreign minister Jeyhun Bayramov, APA reported.

According to him, it was planned to hold the first meeting by late April.

“I can note that I had a phone call with the Armenian foreign minister two times, before holding the meeting. We [i.e., Azerbaijan] had provided our proposals on the composition of the commission. Taking into account the differences in a number of features—namely the delimitation process of the Azerbaijani-Armenian border from the delimitation process of other neighboring countries—, our proposal was that the commission should be organized in a different format. Azerbaijani side’s proposal was that the person to chair the commission by the Azerbaijani side should be at the level of the deputy prime minister. Even during our first telephone conversation, the Armenian foreign minister accepted this with understanding, and said that additional time is needed to discuss it in Armenia. Then the Armenian side noted that this proposal was also admissible for them. There is the consent of the sides on the composition of the commission. Azerbaijani side was ready for holding this meeting in April already. We are also ready now. After the Armenian side implements its procedures, it will be possible to hold such a meeting,” the Azerbaijani FM said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Turkey plans to open consulate in occupied Armenian Shushi city of Artsakh
The respective negotiations are underway between the MFAs of Turkey and Azerbaijan…
 Azerbaijan FM says Armenia's proposals cannot be called ‘proposals’
“When that document was presented, the document of the Armenian side was in a form of reaction against Azerbaijan's proposals,” Jeyhun Bayramov said…
 Azerbaijan MFA: Armenia authorities have not refused to normalize relations despite opposition protests
As per Azerbaijani deputy foreign minister Khalaf Khalafov…
 Azerbaijan hopes to get 7 villages in Armenia
As a result of border delimitation, according to the Azerbaijani deputy FM…
 Bayramov: Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed in Karabakh
Their deployment is conducted on basis of the trilateral statement, said the Azerbaijani FM…
 Azerbaijan ignores points added by Armenia on agenda of forthcoming talks
“After the Brussels meeting, there is such a view that the Armenian side agreed on the peace treaty and [border] delimitation process,” said Azerbaijan’s deputy foreign minister Khalaf Khalafov…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos