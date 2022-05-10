Azerbaijan establishes new border protection organization

Amendments have been made to the law on border guard agencies of Azerbaijan.
The law on amendments to the aforesaid law was approved by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, APA reports.
According to the amendment, special air operations forces have been added to the regulations of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan.
A corresponding amendment was made in the law on border guard agencies.
Until now, the inviolability of Azerbaijan's borders has been ensured by the rapid reaction forces, coast guard, and border control.
Special air operations forces are now being added to this list.