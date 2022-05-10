News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 10
USD
474.38
EUR
502.08
RUB
7.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 10
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
474.38
EUR
502.08
RUB
7.08
Show news feed
26 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia past 1 week
26 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia past 1 week
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of Tuesday morning 26 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia in the last one week, and the total number of these cases has reached 422,900 in the country, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

One new death from COVID-19 was registered in the past one, making the respective total 8,623 cases.

The number of people who have recovered over the last one week is 31, the total respective number so far is 412,050, and the number of people currently being treated is 544—a drop by three from the past five days.

And 11,538 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one week, while 3,069,240 such tests have been performed to date.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
North Korea urges citizens to strictly adhere to antiviral measures in connection with COVID-19
The Rodong Sinmun newspaper, which is the organ of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea...
 19 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia in past 5 days
And one coronavirus patient died…
 Japan may start letting tourists into country in June
At the same time, there is a limit on entry - no more than 10,000 people per day...
 Blinken tests positive for Covid
He will isolate at home and maintain a virtual work schedule…
 Beijing closes over 60 subway stations due to COVID-19 outbreak
On Wednesday morning, the suspension of 44 stations was reportedююю
 3 COVID-19 new cases confirmed in Armenia
No new deaths were reported either…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos