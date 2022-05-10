26 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia past 1 week

YEREVAN. – As of Tuesday morning 26 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia in the last one week, and the total number of these cases has reached 422,900 in the country, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
One new death from COVID-19 was registered in the past one, making the respective total 8,623 cases.
The number of people who have recovered over the last one week is 31, the total respective number so far is 412,050, and the number of people currently being treated is 544—a drop by three from the past five days.
And 11,538 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one week, while 3,069,240 such tests have been performed to date.