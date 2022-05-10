News
Armenia Resistance Movement coordinator: Any incident of violence is reprehensible to us
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


It is obvious. The authorities send provocateurs and then start arrests. Resistance Movement coordinator Ishkhan Saghatelyan—the National Assembly deputy speaker from the opposition "Armenia" Faction and a representative of the Supreme Body of the opposition Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party of Armenia—told this to reporters at the beginning of the Resistance Movement march Tuesday in the capital Yerevan—and referring to the recent events that took place in Gyumri.

"The pain is that they [i.e., the incumbent Armenian authorities], taking advantage of people's [dire] social condition, send people, and create the impression [that] young people are troubling the elderly. But those old people have hit cars, there were eggs in the pockets of these people, they have cursed at people, and so on. Any incident of violence is reprehensible to us. Our struggle is peaceful, our struggle is decisive, our struggle is not [something] different. All this is the ‘signature’ of the authorities. They [video] record with their media, trying to discredit the participants of the movement," Saghatelyan concluded.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
