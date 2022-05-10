News
Armenia 2nd-President Kocharyan, ex-deputy PM and now lawmaker Gevorgyan court session is held behind closed doors
Armenia 2nd-President Kocharyan, ex-deputy PM and now lawmaker Gevorgyan court session is held behind closed doors
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Tuesday’s Yerevan court hearing on the criminal case against second President Robert Kocharyan and former deputy prime minister Armen Gevorgyan—who is now an MP of the opposition “Armenia” Faction in the National Assembly of Armenia—is being held behind closed doors.

Despite numerous motions, presiding Judge Anna Danibekyan has begun considering them only now.

The prosecution had just started reading the evidence, but defense lawyer Hayk Alumyan immediately asked the court to hold a closed session so that he could submit a relevant motion.

As the matter of holding a closed court hearing is considered behind closed doors, the judge asked all outsiders to leave the courtroom.

Since the members of the media are not allowed to enter the courtroom yet, it is obvious that this court session is held behind closed doors.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
