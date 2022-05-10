Police apprehend opposition marchers near Lake Yerevan

The opposition Resistance Movement’s civil disobedience march led by opposition Gegham Manukyan reached Bagratunyats Street, near Lake Yerevan, where these protesters sat on the street and blocked it completely.
Several other opposition lawmakers as well as Levon Kocharyan, the younger son of Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharyan, were also there.
After a while, the police, seeing that the street was not being reopened, approached the protesters and started pushing them away to reopen the street.
A big scuffle ensued, and the special police forces began forcibly apprehending the marchers.
The demonstrators were chanting, "Struggle," "Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)]," and "Armenia without Turks."
A protesting youth felt ill, the police sat him on the ground, and sprinkled water to his face.
When this young man come around, he also started shouting "Artsakh," and the police apprehended him as well.
After a while, the demonstrators continued their march.
Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am reported that Armenia’s opposition Resistance Movement is holding marches of civil disobedience in the capital Yerevan Tuesday—and in four directions.
Subsequently, a summing up rally will be held at France Square, in downtown Yerevan, at 7pm.
Peaceful acts of civil disobedience began in Yerevan on May 2, and a number of streets are closed off every day in the Armenian capital. In addition, opposition rallies are held at France Square.